In a phone call with his counterpart, Blinken reaffirms US support for Ukraine.

In a phone call with a counterpart, Blinken reaffirms the US’ support for Ukraine.

Any aggression against Ukraine will be met with swift retaliation, according to a US diplomat who spoke to Ukraine’s foreign minister.

NEW YORK

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dymtro Kuleba on the phone on Friday, citing an “acute threat” from Russia.

In a statement, State Department spokesman Ned Price said that Blinken reaffirms the US’ “robust support for Ukraine in the face of an increasingly acute threat of possible Russian aggression.”

“Any and all Russian aggression against Ukraine will be met with swift, severe, and united consequences,” the Secretary said.

The call came just hours after National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan for US President Joe Biden warned of an impending Russian attack on Ukraine and urged Americans to leave within 48 hours.

The two diplomats also talked about international efforts to encourage de-escalation and strengthen defense and deterrence measures in the face of a Russian buildup near Ukraine.

According to Price, Blinken “reinforced the United States’ enduring and steadfast support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Moscow recently amassed over 100,000 troops near Ukraine, raising fears that Moscow is planning another military offensive against its former Soviet neighbor.

Russia has denied that it is planning an invasion and has accused Western countries of jeopardizing its security by expanding NATO near its borders.

The Kremlin also issued a list of security demands to the West, including the withdrawal of troops from some former Soviet states and assurances that Ukraine and Georgia will not join NATO.