In a phone conversation, Iranian and Armenian leaders discuss regional developments.

Ebrahim Raisi and Nikol Pashinyan also discuss economic and trade activities, as well as the Armenia-Azerbaijan negotiation process.

ANKARA (Ankara)

According to a statement released by the Iranian presidency on Monday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan spoke on the phone and discussed regional developments.

“Developing the level of cooperation and economic exchanges between Tehran and Yerevan while ensuring the interests of all parties will undoubtedly provide security,” Raisi is quoted as saying in the statement.

He emphasized that Iran is willing to expand trade with Armenia.

Raisi stated that the “sensitivity of the situation” in the Caucasus region requires regional countries to “regularly” discuss regional and bilateral issues, calling for continuous communication and dialogue between the two nations at various levels.

“Supporting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of countries is a key policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

In this regard, Tehran backs Armenia’s sovereignty over all of the country’s lands and highways,” he said.

Raisi also praised the progress made in the Armenia-Azerbaijan talks, saying that his country supports the “removal of roadblocks.”

“We hope that other issues between the two countries can be resolved peacefully within the framework of international principles and law, and that the region can experience more peace, stability, and security,” he stated.

“We are confident that by increasing the level of cooperation and bilateral coordination, we will be able to take significant steps toward establishing peace and security in the region,” Pashinyan said.

He went on to say that Armenia is committed to strengthening its economic ties and interactions with Iran in all areas.

“There are many projects for Iranian companies’ activities in Armenia, and we welcome the presence of more of these companies in the implementation of infrastructure projects,” Armenian Prime Minister Serzh Sarkisian said.