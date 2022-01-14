In a phone conversation, Turkey’s president and the UK’s prime minister discuss Ukraine and Syria.

In a phone call, Turkey’s president and the UK’s prime minister discuss Ukraine and Syria.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Boris Johnson also discuss ways to improve defense and trade cooperation.

ISTANBUL (Turkey)

On Friday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson about the latest developments in Syria and Ukraine.

Erdogan and Johnson also discussed climate and refugee issues, according to a statement from Turkiye’s Communications Directorate.

They also discussed ways to improve Turkiye-UK cooperation, particularly in the defense industry and trade, according to the statement.