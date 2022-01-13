In a photo of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in his Navy uniform during a tour of Iraq, he looks unrecognizable.

In a photo of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in a Navy uniform during an Iraq War tour, he looks unrecognizable.

In photos from the Florida governor’s time in the US Navy during the Iraq war, taken years before his election to Congress or his gubernatorial victory in 2018, RON DeSantis appears unrecognizable.

After completing his undergraduate degree at Yale and enrolling at Harvard Law School, DeSantis, 43, was assigned to the Navy’s Judge Advocate General’s Corps (or JAG).

According to the Tampa Bay Times, DeSantis was a Navy attorney who advised SEAL team captain Dane Thorleifson on legal matters.

Lieutenant Commander

In Fallujah, Thorleifson was in charge of Special Operations Task Force-West.

DeSantis was in charge of detainees, ensuring that they were treated humanely, as well as overseeing Navy SEAL and Army Green Beret missions in his jurisdiction, ensuring that the rule of law was followed.

DeSantis worked in Iraq to protect the rights of approximately 100 detainees, ensuring that any interrogations followed US military rules as well as the Geneva Conventions.

DeSantis became “one of my very close counsels,” according to Thorleifson, who also expressed his admiration for DeSantis in an interview with the Tampa Bay Times.

“He was a valuable member of the team because he was smart, articulate, and resourceful.”

“I put a lot of trust in him,” said Capt.

According to Thorleifson, who spoke to the outlet.

DeSantis served in the military and was elected to the House of Representatives in 2012.

DeSantis defeated Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum in the August 2018 gubernatorial election in Florida.

One of Donald Trump’s most ardent backers is the conservative politician.

The Yale and Harvard alumnus is one of the Republican Party’s most outspoken members.

DeSantis’ approval rating plummeted in 2021 as the number of Covid-19 cases in Florida increased dramatically.

According to a Morning Consult poll conducted in August, 48 percent of all voters approved of DeSantis’ job performance, while 48 percent disapproved.

During the spike in Omicron Covid cases in Florida in December 2021, critics claimed Governor DeSantis had “gone missing.”

However, a spokesperson for DeSantis told Fox News on December 29th that he was preoccupied accompanying his wife to treatments after she was diagnosed with breast cancer in October and that he was preoccupied with that.

Kyle Lamb, a member of the communications team, responded to critics on Twitter:

“Just to let you know, @GovRonDeSantis isn’t on vacation.”

No one in our office has confirmed that he is…

“It is not a ‘vacation’ if there are no public events,” Lamb wrote.

Casey DeSantis is a former PGA Tour producer and television host who has won multiple Emmy awards.

She was born in Ohio and graduated from the College of Charleston in South Carolina with a bachelor’s degree in science.

She married the governor in 2010 and they have three children: Madison, who is four, Mason, who is three, and Mamie, who is one.

