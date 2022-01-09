In a photo taken after a paedophile was charged in an underage sex probe, Lord Peter Mandelson poses with Jeffrey Epstein.

In a photo taken after a paedophile was charged in an underage sex investigation, Lord Peter Mandelson is seen partying with Jeffrey Epstein.

In a photo taken months after the paedophile was charged in an underage sex probe, Lord Peter Mandelson smiles as Jeffrey Epstein blows out the candles on a birthday cake.

Tony Blair’s former spin doctor is seen at a party for the monster in his Paris hideaway in a never-before-seen photograph.

Mandelson was the European Commissioner for Trade, earning over £200,000 from the taxpayer, while his companion in the photo had been publicly accused of sex acts with minors a year before.

Ghislaine Maxwell introduced ex-Cabinet minister Mandelson to Epstein, just as she had Prince Andrew to the billionaire American financier.

Maxwell was found guilty last month of obtaining young girls for Epstein to abuse.

The “Prince of Darkness,” as Mandelson was known, and Prince Andrew became friends, with the MP even lobbying for the duke to get a lucrative British trade posting.

After Epstein was formally charged with soliciting a woman for prostitution in August 2006, Labour’s former Director of Communications took a picture with him.

Despite the police investigation uncovering evidence that he abused underage girls, a US grand jury refused to indict the ex-Wall Street trader on charges of sexual contact with minors.

After our photo with Mandelson was taken, Epstein pleaded guilty to procuring a child for prostitution in 2008.

However, prior to the photo, news reports claimed that the late tycoon had massages from girls as young as 14 and engaged in sex acts with minors.

“This demonstrates how astonishingly close Peter Mandelson was to Jeffrey Epstein, even as his crimes were being exposed,” a source told The Sun last night.

“I’m sure Peter has a lot of questions about this.

“It also sheds light on Jeffrey, Ghislaine, Prince Andrew, and Peter’s close friendship during this time.”

Mandelson, now 68, is photographed at Epstein’s £10 million mansion in Avenue Foch, seated at the dining table.

With a glass of red wine in front of him, the former Labour MP smiles at Epstein, wearing a suit with a white shirt unbuttoned to his chest.

Epstein is relaxed as he prepares to blow out the candles on a large birthday cake held by a member of the staff.

Mandelson had resigned as an MP at the time, after resigning twice from the government, including in 1998 over a financial-sleaze investigation.

In 2019, a Mandelson acquaintance claimed he met Epstein through Maxwell and spent “no more than five or six occasions” with the tycoon.

“Only Peter knows,” they added.

