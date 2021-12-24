In a police shootout in the United States, a teenager was killed by a stray bullet.

In a police shooting in the United States, a teenager was killed by a stray bullet.

According to a police statement, officers found a 14-year-old girl after firing on an assault suspect in a Los Angeles clothing store.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY

Police in the United States said on Friday that a 14-year-old girl was killed by a stray bullet fired by officers while she was in a dressing room in a Los Angeles clothing store.

According to a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department’s (LAPD) media relations office, the officers responded to a call for an assault with “a deadly weapon in progress” at a store in North Hollywood on Thursday, where they opened fire during a confrontation with the suspect.

“Officers discovered the girl and discovered she had been struck by gunfire during a search for additional suspects and victims,” the LAPD added.

The statement said, “She was pronounced dead at the scene.”

According to the statement, one victim was taken to the hospital with injuries sustained as a result of the suspect’s attack.

According to the statement, Police Chief Michel Moore expressed his “deep regret” for the young girl’s death.

“By Monday, December 17th, I have directed the release of the critical incident video, which will include 9-1-1 (emergency) calls, radio transmissions, body-worn video, and any CCTV and other evidence gathered at this preliminary stage,” Moore continued.

Between 1980 and 2019, at least 13,700 people were killed in police encounters in the United States, according to the federal government’s National Vital Statistics System (NVSS).

Researchers at the University of Washington announced in October that they had discovered data indicating that official government statistics on the number of people killed by cops had been greatly understated, by more than half, since 1980.