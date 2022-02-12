In a political ad, a US Senate candidate in Louisiana burns the Confederate flag.

In a political ad, a Louisiana Senate candidate burns a Confederate flag.

‘It’s time to burn down what’s left of the Confederacy,’ Gary Chambers says.

TEXAS’ HOUSTON

In the upcoming election in Louisiana, US Senate candidate Gary Chambers is taking the fight against racism to the airwaves.

“It’s time to burn down what’s left of the Confederacy,” Chambers, who is black, said in a new television ad after the Louisiana state legislature rejected a proposed new congressional district map that would have created a second mostly Black district.

“The attacks against Black people, our right to vote and participate in this democracy are systematic,” Chambers says in the ad.

The Confederacy resulted in gerrymandered districts.

Our system does not have any flaws.

It’s built to do exactly what it’s doing now, which is to create measurable inequity.”

Chambers then sets fire to the flag while reciting the inequities.

“One in every thirteen African-Americans is denied the right to vote.

One out of every nine African-Americans does not have health insurance.

“One in every three Black children is poor,” he said.

Chambers is a huge underdog in his bid to unseat incumbent Republican John Kennedy, a white man.

His ad campaign focuses on the contentious topic of the Confederacy, which represents a period in American history marked by slavery and racism.

South Carolina’s state capitol had the Confederate flag removed in 2015.

The Confederate flag was removed from Mississippi’s state flag in 2020.

In the last two years, about 150 Confederate monuments have been demolished across the United States.

Regardless of the election’s outcome, Chambers has the United States and the rest of the world talking about something other than the election.

“I do believe the South will rise again,” Chambers says as the 60-second television commercial ends with the Confederate flag engulfed in flames.

It will, however, be on our terms this time.”