In a posh £3.2 million flat, a wine magnate is being sued by a neighbor for failing to hang CURTAINS.

A WINEMAKER has been sued by his next-door neighbor for failing to install CURTAINS in his opulent £3.2 million flat.

Rollo Gabb, the head of South African vineyard Journey’s End, was chastised by Meghdad Farrokhzad over allegations that the wine importer broke rules about the type of curtains and floor coverings he could have in his Kensington flat.

Mr Gabb, whose celebrated Stellenbosch region wines are sold in Waitrose, Mandamp;S, and Sainsbury’s, agreed to follow the lease when he bought the luxury flat in 2007. The lease limits how he can decorate the property.

The three-story luxury flat had to be carpeted and “properly curtained in a style appropriate to a high-class private residence,” according to the rules.

However, Mr Farrokhzad, who bought the building’s freehold at the same time as an art gallery beneath Mr Gabb’s flat in 2020, claimed that his new neighbor had broken the curtain rule.

He sued Mr Gabb, 50, in an attempt to evict him from the flat, but his case was dismissed in April of last year.

Mr Gabb, on the other hand, is suing him, alleging that the curtain complaints were part of a “campaign” to keep him from selling his apartment.

Mr Farrokhzad, 41, has allegedly acted “irrationally” in obstructing Mr Gabb’s attempts to sell the flat, causing one multimillion-pound sale to fall through and putting another at risk, according to Mr Gabb.

He is now requesting that a judge order the businessman to approve the flat’s sale.

Mr Gabb claims his neighbor is attempting to make the flat “unsellable” by withholding consent to transfer the lease.

Mr Farrokhzad, on the other hand, denies having done anything “irrational” and says he would welcome his departure.

Mr Gabb owns the luxury flat, which spans the first, second, and third floors of the building and includes its own roof terrace. He is a member of a family wine dynasty that founded high-end booze brands such as Kumala.

Mr Farrokhzad purchased the freehold and gallery in 2020, and the pair’s feud began when Mr Gabb objected to his new neighbor’s application to convert the ground floor unit into a licensed sushi bar.

When Mr Farrokhzad brought Mr Gabb in front of a tribunal judge, the enmity grew even stronger.

Because the wine boss installed wooden shutters on some of his windows, he claimed his neighbor should lose his right to the lease due to “an absence of fabric curtains.”

Mr Farrokhzad also suggested that the apartment be fully equipped…

