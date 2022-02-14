In a post-Partygate crackdown, Boris Johnson has banned staff from the No10 garden.

Boris Johnson has barred staff from the No. 10 garden as part of his post-Partygate retaliation.

In a post-Partygate crackdown, Downing Street staff are forbidden from entering the garden.

The outside space of No10 has been designated as “residents only” by Boris Johnson.

Only his wife Carrie and their children, or Rishi Sunak, his wife Akshata, and their children, are permitted to use the garden without permission.

Police are investigating 12 alleged lockdown-breaking parties in Whitehall, including a wine and cheese party in the Downing Street garden.

If officers find against the Prime Minister, no confidence letters are expected.

“I would give him a 60-40 chance of surviving this,” said a Tory MP who has been critical of Mr Johnson.

“It is contingent on the severity of the sanction, if one exists.”