In a random horror attack, a French cannibal who murdered and ate a farmer ESCAPES and beats a woman with a stick.

A FAMOUS French cannibal who murdered and ate a farmer eluded capture and attacked a woman with a stick in a bizarre horror attack.

After breaking free from a Toulouse psychiatric ward on Wednesday, Jeremey Rimbaud, 34, grabbed his latest victim.

At around 10 p.m., the infamous man-eater, who served in Afghanistan as a soldier, grabbed a woman who was out walking her dog near the city center.

According to a source close to the investigation, the unnamed victim was “absolutely terrified” by the shocking encounter.

“He punched her in the back of the head with a stick before passers-by intervened and chased him away,” they said.

“It wasn’t until later that she learned she had been attacked by a cannibal.”

Rimbaud was eventually restrained and taken back to the secure psychiatric unit, where he had been since 2011.

The corporal returned from a tour of duty in Afghanistan, where he had been fighting the Taliban, in June of that year.

On November 14, he assassinated and chopped up a 90-year-old farmer named Leopold Pedebidau in Nouilhan, west of Toulouse.

Rimbaud “cut out his victim’s tongue and a piece of his heart, to cook them with white beans,” according to court documents.

Rimbaud was apprehended as he attempted to murder a second farmer, and after being sentenced to life in prison for murder, he became known as “The Cannibal of the Pyrenees.”

It was claimed that he had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and was suffering from post-traumatic shock as a result of his combat in Afghanistan.

On Friday, a spokesman for the local police department confirmed that the convicted murderer had been released.

They claimed that an investigation was underway to determine how he managed to flee.