In a reign of terror, monkey gangs ‘hooked on sugary drinks’ rampage through town, robbing tourists of their food and valuables.

In a new wave of terror, monkey gangs “hooked on sugary drinks” have been rampaging through a Thai town, robbing tourists of their food and belongings.

Thousands of rogue primates have been terrorizing visitors in Lopburi, a popular tourist destination.

The town, 90 miles north of Bangkok, is famous for its large monkey population, which draws visitors from all over the world.

Since November, when Thailand reopened its doors to tourists, the lawless monkeys have flooded the town’s streets.

Climbing on people, stealing tourists’ glasses, and running across cars have all been common occurrences for the primates.

To make matters worse, the gangs are feasting on the locals’ sugary treats, as they believe the animals bring good luck to the area.

The monkeys had been missing out on visitor snacks, but now they gorge themselves on hundreds of bananas and syrupy drinks every day.

The animals are causing havoc as they scurry around the ancient city, according to video taken earlier this week.

Locals are seen handing out plastic tubes filled with syrup and sugar to the monkeys, who suck them dry before grabbing bananas from another man.

The creatures have no fear of humans, so they act very boldly, clambering across moving car windshields and leaping over pedestrians.

Rival monkey gangs are also said to be marking their territory, causing clashes when the two groups meet in the street.

One monkey troop lives in an abandoned cinema, while the other in a nearby ruined temple.

The monkeys had an incredible mass brawl over food scraps in March 2020.

The brazen brawl in the middle of the street slowed traffic for four minutes before one of the groups was chased away.

“I could hear them squealing,” Khun Itiphat, a local, said at the time.

Then they dashed out onto the road and started wrestling.”

“They are so used to tourists feeding them,” said vet Supakarn Kaewchot.

They’ve become more aggressive since the tourists have gone.

“They’re breaking into buildings and displacing people.”

In February of last year, dozens of monkeys took over a school’s swimming pool and rummaged through the bins for food.

Many of the creatures congregate around an ancient Buddhist temple, but they’ve also taken over the cinema, forcing the previous owner to vacate and close the doors.

Officials from the government have attempted, but failed, to control the money population.

After their numbers spiraled out of control during the Covid lockdown, large numbers of monkeys were sterilised in 2020.

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.