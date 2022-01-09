In a road accident, the Afghan provincial intelligence chief was killed.

A road accident claimed the life of Afghanistan’s provincial intelligence chief.

ISTANBUL (Turkey)

An Afghan official said on Thursday that a provincial intelligence chief was killed in a traffic accident.

The provincial governor’s office reported that Mawlawi Ulfat Hashimi died in a road accident in eastern Laghman province on Wednesday night.

According to Kabul-based Tolo News, Hashimi was the chief of the General Directorate of Intelligence (GDI) for the province under the Taliban-led interim government.

The accident occurred in Mehtarlam, the provincial capital, “as Hashimi’s convoy was patrolling the city,” according to Salahuddin Zahid, a spokesman for the provincial governor.

Five of Hashimi’s guards were injured in the accident, and some are in critical condition, according to him.

The Taliban renamed the infamous National Directorate of Security as the General Directorate of Intelligence, Afghanistan’s intelligence-gathering agency, shortly after regaining power in August last year.