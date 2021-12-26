In a ‘road rage incident’ on Christmas Eve, a boxer is shot dead in front of his girlfriend and three children.

In what police believe was a possible road rage incident, a Maryland boxer was shot and killed in front of his three children and girlfriend.

The shooting happened late in the afternoon on Christmas Eve as Danny Kelly Jr. was driving with his family in Temple Hills, Maryland.

A second car approached Kelly’s vehicle, police say, and someone inside started shooting.

According to a statement from Prince George’s County Police, Kelly was discovered “unresponsive” in his SUV.

Kelly was driving with his girlfriend and three children, all under the age of ten, when the accident occurred.

According to reports, the family was out shopping.

The shooting, which occurred on St. George’s Street, is being investigated by Prince George’s County Police.

According to WUSA9, Barnabas Rd is a possible hotspot for road rage.

“It’s a heartbreaking loss for Mr.

Kelly’s family and friends,” said Major Crimes Division Acting Major David Blazer.

“St. Vincent de Paul”

Barnabas Road is a busy thoroughfare.

Please contact us if any other drivers saw anything there on Christmas Eve or have any information that could help.

“You have the option of remaining anonymous.

We are committed to providing his family with answers.”

The 30-year-old had made significant progress in the sport of boxing.

Kelly’s professional record was 10-3-1 with nine knockouts, according to BoxRec.com.

Kelly was still a young man, both professionally and personally.

“I still can’t believe he won’t pick up the phone when I call,” his cousin Brian told WUSA9.

“Which is strange because I was just with him,” she says.

Kelly’s godmother, Bernadine Walker, described him as a “wonderful dad” to the outlet.

“He adored his children.

“He was devoted to his kids.”

Kelly’s family, according to Walker, used to travel to see him perform.

“It was just that he had that trigger in him.”

He had the desire to be a successful boxer.”

Because the circumstances surrounding the shooting are still unknown, the Prince George’s County Police Department is offering a (dollar)25,000 reward to anyone who can lead to an arrest and indictment.

Detectives can be reached at 301-516-2512, or you can call Crime Solvers to remain anonymous at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

You can also use the “P3 Tips” app on your phone or visit www.pgcrimesolvers.com.

