In a Rutland farmer’s field, an ‘extraordinary’ Roman mosaic depicting scenes from Homer’s Iliad was discovered.

Engineer Jim Irvine discovered pottery shards on his father’s farm and decided to investigate further, resulting in the discovery of the 77-square-meter mosaic.

The mosaic is said to be the most important Roman mosaic discovery in a century, according to experts.

When Jim Irvine came across some unusual pottery while walking on his father’s farm, he decided to investigate whether there was anything of interest beneath the field he had walked and ploughed for the previous three decades.

His curiosity, aided by some satellite images from a search engine and a shovel, led to the discovery of Britain’s most significant Roman mosaic in at least a century.

In a remote field in Rutland, a remarkable 1,700-year-old art work retells part of Homer’s Iliad.

The 77-square-meter mosaic, which is housed in what would have been a large Roman villa complex, is the first of its kind discovered in Britain and one of only a few in the world.

Mr Irvine, 43, an engineer, was out walking with his wife and two younger daughters in late summer 2020 when he first realized the site was hiding an echo of Britain’s late Roman past.

“I noticed these bits of pottery, oyster shells, and what I now recognize as orange Roman roof tiles,” he explained.

I knew they had no right to be there, so when I got home, I looked at the field on Google Earth and noticed a crop mark we hadn’t seen before.

“I’m not a farmer, but I’ve worked on the farm for a long time.”

You’re usually so focused on what you’re doing that you don’t even notice the soil.

But on this particular occasion, I did, and I’ve always been fascinated by the past and how it relates to where we are now.”

The father-of-two decided to investigate further after consulting a local museum.

“I have to admit I got a little impatient,” he admitted, “and we went back to make a day of it.”

There wasn’t much else to do due to the pandemic.

I brought a spade and used my phone’s field features to get myself oriented.

I dug a hole.

