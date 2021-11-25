Trending
Infosurhoy
EMBARGOED TO 0001 THURSDAY NOVEMBER 25 Undated handout photo issued by University of Leicester archaeological services of a Roman mosaic unique to Britain and depicting one of the most famous battles of the Trojan War which has been uncovered in a farmer's field. Issue date: Thursday November 25, 2021. PA Photo. The artwork was discovered during excavations of an elaborate villa complex made up of a host of structures and other buildings, dating to the third or fourth century AD, Historic England said. The mosaic itself depicts a scene from Homer's The Iliad, about the epic fight between Achilles and the Trojan hero, Hector. The site, in Rutland, was discovered during last year's lockdown by Jim Irvine, whose father Brian Naylor owns the land. See PA story HERITAGE Mosaic. Photo credit should read: ULAS/PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.

In a Rutland farmer’s field, an ‘extraordinary’ Roman mosaic depicting scenes from Homer’s Iliad was discovered.

0
By on News

In a Rutland farmer’s field, an ‘extraordinary’ Roman mosaic depicting scenes from Homer’s Iliad was discovered.

Engineer Jim Irvine discovered pottery shards on his father’s farm and decided to investigate further, resulting in the discovery of the 77-square-meter mosaic.

The mosaic is said to be the most important Roman mosaic discovery in a century, according to experts.

When Jim Irvine came across some unusual pottery while walking on his father’s farm, he decided to investigate whether there was anything of interest beneath the field he had walked and ploughed for the previous three decades.

His curiosity, aided by some satellite images from a search engine and a shovel, led to the discovery of Britain’s most significant Roman mosaic in at least a century.

In a remote field in Rutland, a remarkable 1,700-year-old art work retells part of Homer’s Iliad.

The 77-square-meter mosaic, which is housed in what would have been a large Roman villa complex, is the first of its kind discovered in Britain and one of only a few in the world.

Mr Irvine, 43, an engineer, was out walking with his wife and two younger daughters in late summer 2020 when he first realized the site was hiding an echo of Britain’s late Roman past.

“I noticed these bits of pottery, oyster shells, and what I now recognize as orange Roman roof tiles,” he explained.

I knew they had no right to be there, so when I got home, I looked at the field on Google Earth and noticed a crop mark we hadn’t seen before.

“I’m not a farmer, but I’ve worked on the farm for a long time.”

You’re usually so focused on what you’re doing that you don’t even notice the soil.

But on this particular occasion, I did, and I’ve always been fascinated by the past and how it relates to where we are now.”

The father-of-two decided to investigate further after consulting a local museum.

“I have to admit I got a little impatient,” he admitted, “and we went back to make a day of it.”

There wasn’t much else to do due to the pandemic.

I brought a spade and used my phone’s field features to get myself oriented.

I dug a hole.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

In a Rutland farmer’s field, a’surprising’ Roman mosaic depicting scenes from Homer’s Iliad was discovered.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]

‘Extraordinary’ Roman mosaic depicting scenes from Homer’s Iliad found in Rutland farmer’s field

EMBARGOED TO 0001 THURSDAY NOVEMBER 25 Undated handout photo issued by University of Leicester archaeological services of Jim Irvine (left), who discovered the site, with his father Brian Naylor, who owns the land in Rutland on which a Roman mosaic unique to Britain and depicting one of the most famous battles of the Trojan War which has been uncovered. Issue date: Thursday November 25, 2021. PA Photo. The artwork was discovered during excavations of an elaborate villa complex made up of a host of structures and other buildings, dating to the third or fourth century AD, Historic England said. The mosaic itself depicts a scene from Homer's The Iliad, about the epic fight between Achilles and the Trojan hero, Hector. See PA story HERITAGE Mosaic. Photo credit should read: ULAS/PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.EMBARGOED TO 0001 THURSDAY NOVEMBER 25 Undated handout photo issued by University of Leicester archaeological services of a Roman mosaic unique to Britain and depicting one of the most famous battles of the Trojan War which has been uncovered in a farmer's field. Issue date: Thursday November 25, 2021. PA Photo. The artwork was discovered during excavations of an elaborate villa complex made up of a host of structures and other buildings, dating to the third or fourth century AD, Historic England said. The mosaic itself depicts a scene from Homer's The Iliad, about the epic fight between Achilles and the Trojan hero, Hector. The site, in Rutland, was discovered during last year's lockdown by Jim Irvine, whose father Brian Naylor owns the land. See PA story HERITAGE Mosaic. Photo credit should read: ULAS/PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.Read More - Featured Image

‘Extraordinary’ Roman mosaic depicting scenes from Homer’s Iliad found in Rutland farmer’s field

EMBARGOED TO 0001 THURSDAY NOVEMBER 25 Undated handout photo issued by University of Leicester archaeological services of Jim Irvine (left), who discovered the site, with his father Brian Naylor, who owns the land in Rutland on which a Roman mosaic unique to Britain and depicting one of the most famous battles of the Trojan War which has been uncovered. Issue date: Thursday November 25, 2021. PA Photo. The artwork was discovered during excavations of an elaborate villa complex made up of a host of structures and other buildings, dating to the third or fourth century AD, Historic England said. The mosaic itself depicts a scene from Homer's The Iliad, about the epic fight between Achilles and the Trojan hero, Hector. See PA story HERITAGE Mosaic. Photo credit should read: ULAS/PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.EMBARGOED TO 0001 THURSDAY NOVEMBER 25 Undated handout photo issued by University of Leicester archaeological services of a Roman mosaic unique to Britain and depicting one of the most famous battles of the Trojan War which has been uncovered in a farmer's field. Issue date: Thursday November 25, 2021. PA Photo. The artwork was discovered during excavations of an elaborate villa complex made up of a host of structures and other buildings, dating to the third or fourth century AD, Historic England said. The mosaic itself depicts a scene from Homer's The Iliad, about the epic fight between Achilles and the Trojan hero, Hector. The site, in Rutland, was discovered during last year's lockdown by Jim Irvine, whose father Brian Naylor owns the land. See PA story HERITAGE Mosaic. Photo credit should read: ULAS/PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.Read More - Featured Image

Comments are closed.