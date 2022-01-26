In a safari park in Bangladesh, nine zebras mysteriously died.

At a safari park in Bangladesh, nine zebras mysteriously died.

Experts recommend that management capacity be improved, and that the ministry investigate any possible negligence.

Bangladesh, DHAKA

Nine zebras have died in a safari park in Bangladesh in the last 22 days, prompting the government to investigate whether there was any negligence.

The number of zebras in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park has been reduced to 22, from a total of 24.

The majority of the zebras were born in the park, according to officials from the Environment Ministry.

The park, which opened in 2013, is Asia’s and one of the world’s largest safari parks, covering 3,810 acres (1,542 hectares) of Sal forest in the central city of Gazipur.

The zebras were sick for nearly the same amount of time and had similar symptoms, according to ministry officials.

According to Shahab Uddin, the ministry will also form a committee to look into the deaths of the nine zebras, including “whether there was any negligence on the part of anyone.”

According to Uddin, the zebras’ body parts have already been sent to various laboratories to determine the cause of death.

“Experts today cite injuries, bacterial infections, genetic factors, and in one case influenza as the cause of death…samples may be sent abroad if required,” he said.

The death of so many animals in such a short period of time, according to Assistant Forest Conservator Tabibur Rahman, is unprecedented.

The zebras died from respiratory distress and swollen stomachs, according to reports.

Former chief conservator of forests Ishtiaq Uddin Ahmad told the Anadolu Agency that bacterial infection was the primary cause of death.

“While infection is possible, detection technology and the ability to isolate infected animals should be improved.

In Bangladesh, safari parks are not as common as they are elsewhere.

Due to a lack of management capacity, animals in safari parks remain captive.”

In zoos and safari parks, infections spread quickly, according to Monirul H Khan, an expert and professor of zoology at Jahangirnagar University.

