In a second vote, Italian lawmakers failed to elect a new president.

The voting is expected to continue until at least the fourth round on Thursday.

ITALY

For the second day in a row, Italian lawmakers failed to elect a new president, as a cross-party agreement to end the impasse remained elusive.

The most well-known candidate for the job is Prime Minister Mario Draghi, but lesser-known politicians such as former parliamentary speaker Pier Ferdinando Casini are also in the running.

The election is in the hands of just over 1,000 national and regional lawmakers, who vote daily via secret ballots. It is often compared to a papal conclave because it is just as unpredictable and rife with intrigue.

They cast 527 blank ballots on Tuesday, down from 672 the day before.

The election is expected to last at least until Thursday’s fourth round, when the winning majority will drop from two-thirds to just over 50%.

Former Milan mayor and Education Minister Letizia Moratti, ex-Senate speaker Marcello Pera, and retired magistrate Carlo Nordio were among the right-wing parties’ candidates on Tuesday.

Center-left parties, on the other hand, refused to back any of the nominees.

Enrico Letta, the leader of the Democratic Party, has called for marathon talks to break the impasse.

“Until we find a solution, we should lock ourselves in a room with bread and water and throw away the key,” he suggested.

Because neither the right nor the left have a majority in parliament, a bipartisan solution is required.

Draghi currently leads a grand coalition that includes all of the major parties, with the exception of the far-right Brothers of Italy.

After an impressive 11-month stint as Prime Minister, during which he oversaw an effective COVID-19 vaccination drive and raised Italy’s international standing, Draghi, a former president of the European Central Bank, is seen by many as a natural candidate for the Presidency.

His appointment is likely to reassure the EU and financial markets, which will look to Draghi to ensure that the nearly €200 billion ((dollar)227 billion) in pandemic recovery aid that Italy is due from Brussels is spent wisely.

However, his promotion would open the door to a replacement prime minister, a difficult choice that could result in a much weaker government or snap elections if no agreement can be reached.

Some people have proposed maintaining the status quo as a solution to the problem.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.