In a serious car accident, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s SUV collides with a Prius, leaving a woman “bleeding heavily from the head.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s SUV collides with a Prius, leaving a woman ‘bleeding heavily from the head.’

On Friday, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s “SUV rolled over onto a Prius” in a “crazy crash that looked like a movie stunt,” according to reports.

According to TMZ, the 74-year-old former bodybuilder was driving a Yukon SUV when it collided with a red Prius at around 5 p.m. PT.

Arnold’s SUV collided with the Prius before colliding with a Porsche Cayenne.

According to TMZ, the female driver of the Prius was seriously injured and “bleeding heavily from her head.”

According to one eyewitness, the crash resembled a movie stunt.

There will be more later…

