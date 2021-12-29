In a sex-trafficking trial, Ghislaine Maxwell was found GUILTY of grooming girls for paedo Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse.

Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty of sex trafficking and grooming young women for abuse by paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The 59-year-old socialite was accused of “serving up” girls for her former lover, a multimillionaire, and the two were dubbed “partners in crime.”

The jury heard how Maxwell snatched girls as young as 14 for Epstein, and even participated in the abuse herself, in what was dubbed the “trial of the century.”

Maxwell was found not guilty of one of six charges against her: enticing a minor to engage in an illegal sex act.

Assistant US Attorney Alison Moe summarized the prosecution case against Maxwell on the final day of the trial on Monday, calling her a “grown woman who preyed on vulnerable kids.”

Maxwell was a “sophisticated predator who knew exactly what she was doing,” according to the prosecutor, who “ran the same playbook over and over.”

“She groomed and manipulated her victims.”

“She harmed young girls profoundly and permanently,” Moe said.

“Epstein couldn’t have done it by himself.”

Everything starts to seem legitimate when that man is accompanied by a posh, smiling, respectable, age-appropriate woman.”

The trial delved into Epstein’s ostensibly glamorous but deeply seedy and abusive world.

His disgusting lust for underage girls and young women was hidden behind the money and fame.

When the jury learned that Prince Andrew, Donald Trump, and Bill Clinton had all flown on Epstein’s private jet, the so-called ‘Lolita Express,’ they were summoned.

Jurors were told about Maxwell and Epstein’s intimate relationship, how they remained friends after they split up, and how she managed his staff as his “Lady of the House.”

The jury was shown intimate photos of her rubbing his feet and kissing him, as well as photos and paintings of her naked that he kept in his house.

Four women testified, often sobbing, about how they were duped into giving massages for Epstein by Maxwell, which turned out to be ruses and the prelude to their abuse.

One woman, who only wanted to be identified as ‘Jane,’ described how Maxwell approached her at summer camp and made her feel “special.”

Sexual encounters with Epstein became routine for her, she said, with Maxwell occasionally present.

What was discovered during the trial

Another woman, identified only as ‘Carolyn,’ said she was usually paid (dollar)300 after sexual encounters with Epstein, which were often arranged by Maxwell herself.

Annie Farmer, now 42, claims Maxwell fondled her breasts when she was a teenager at Epstein’s New Mexico ranch.

The prosecution has also attempted to portray her four accusers’ accounts…

