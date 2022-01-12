In a shameless attempt to avoid paying for her house renovations, a mother of four pretended to have a stillborn baby and staged a mock funeral.

In a shameless attempt to avoid paying for her house renovation, a mother of four pretended to have a stillborn baby and staged a mock funeral.

Laura Johnson, 39, buried an empty urn she claimed held her daughter Hope’s ashes and even placed a wreath on her “grave.”

The fraudster informed Fairspear Natural Burial Ground that the baby had died a few days before and that their plot was ideal for the burial.

She then met with landscape gardener Sean Kibble to discuss the work she wanted done at her Oxford home.

The mother of four explained that she couldn’t afford the £2,135 estimate because her baby “was born sleeping” and she needed to pay for the funeral.

He agreed to a monthly payment plan of £533.75 while completing extensive work on her home, but he never received the money.

Johnson also failed to pay graveyard owner Helen Pearson the £160 she owed for the plot.

After admitting to fraud by false representation and obtaining services dishonestly at Oxford Crown Court, she was spared prison.

Instead, the thief was given a 12-month community order with a requirement that she complete 20 days of rehabilitation activity.

Johnson was also ordered to pay £350 in costs, as well as £160 to Ms Pearson and £969.95 to Mr Kibble.

According to the court, Johnson emailed the cemetery in July 2018 claiming her daughter had died a few days before and that it would be a lovely place to bury her.

Ms Pearson then met with Johnson and assisted her in selecting a £150 urn for Hope’s ashes as well as a burial plot.

Hope did not require a death certificate because she was born at 24 weeks, according to her mother, who claimed John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford was handling the cremation.

On August 3, 2018, Johnson and two others went to the cemetery to bury the urn and lay a wreath on the grave.

But she never paid for the grave, instead spinning a web of lies about Hope’s father abandoning her when she was being pursued for payment.

She also used her callous lies to get out of paying for her gardening.

“On July 27, 2018, Johnson told Mr Kibble that her baby girl had been born sleeping and that she couldn’t pay him because she had to pay for the baby girl’s funeral,” prosecutor Alex Bull said.

“Mr Kibble and his partner felt sorry for her and offered her a £533.75 per month payment plan, with the first payment due as soon as possible.”

“On August 20 of that year, Johnson stated that she had made the first payment, but it had never arrived….

