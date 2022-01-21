In a shooting at the Xcaret hotel in Playa del Carmen, near Cancun, one person was killed and two others were injured.

A shooting at the Xcaret hotel in Playa del Carmen, near Cancun, killed one person and injured two others.

One person was killed and two were injured in a shooting inside a popular resort near Cancun, Mexico.

After a guest opened fire inside the five-star Hotel Xcaret in Playa Del Carmen on Friday afternoon, Mexican authorities rushed there.

According to Lucio Hernández Gutiérrez, Quintana Roo’s Public Secretary of Defense, the shooting occurred after a fight between three guests.

The three victims were taken to local hospitals right away, where one of them died from his injuries.

All three guests, according to authorities, are Canadian ancestors.

