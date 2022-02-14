In a shooting by the DRC army, at least 5 people were killed.

At least 5 people were killed in a shooting by the DRC army.

According to an army spokesman, three people were killed on the spot, one of whom was a police officer, and two more died later in the hospital.

According to the army, the senior army officer who issued the order was in a convoy headed for Bunia, the provincial capital of northeastern Ituri, when the incident occurred on Sunday.

Tensions had risen before the shooting, according to the statement, due to a “misunderstanding” between the unnamed officer’s accompanying troops and other security forces stationed at a roadblock along the route.

“After a misunderstanding between the provinces of North Kivu and Ituri in Luna town, an army officer with the rank of colonel ordered soldiers to shoot into the crowd.”

Military spokesman Anthony Mualushayi told reporters in North Kivu.

Several other injured people were transported to hospitals in Eringeti and Oicha, both nearby towns.

According to Mualushayi, the army officer has been arrested and will face charges.