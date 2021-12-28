In a shooting case involving a stolen beanie, a lengthy prison sentence was imposed.

In a shooting case involving a stolen beanie, a long prison term was handed down.

SUNBURY — In a 2019 shooting resulting from a dispute over a stolen black beanie, a Sunbury man was sentenced to 1 to 3 years in prison on Monday.

Northumberland County Judge Paige Rosini sentenced Ricky W Pearson, 24, who pleaded guilty to attempted homicide in October.

He was the third and final man to be sentenced in relation to the Nov.

Derek Whitesel was shot in the daylight on April 10, 2019 in Milton.

Antonio Carpenter, 26, of Highspire, was shot because he was wearing a hat.

Carpenter and Deionte Sherrell, 25, of Erie, went to Whitesel’s apartment to retrieve a hat he claimed his roommate had stolen, according to Whitesel.

Carpenter punched his roommate, so he kicked the two out, he claimed.

Later on Elm Street, they met to settle the hat dispute, but Carpenter and Sherrell got into an argument with his roommate, according to Whitesel.

He claimed he got involved in order to balance the scales.

Pearson got out of a car at that point and exchanged words with Whitesel before shooting him four times, according to Whitesel.

One of the bullets entered his spine and lodged there.

Carpenter pleaded guilty to simple assault and eluding police in 2020 and received a sentence of 7 to 23 months in prison, 18 months of probation, and a fine of (dollar)50.

Sherrell entered a guilty plea on Sept.

27 is a straightforward assault.

He was sentenced to 3 to 12 months in prison but was released after serving the bare minimum.

Both men’s attempted homicide charges were dropped.

