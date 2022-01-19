In a shooting outside a Pittsburgh school, a student was critically injured.

PITTSBURGH — After a shooting outside a Pittsburgh school, authorities said a student was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Two people allegedly approached a school van outside Oliver Citywide Academy during dismissal on Wednesday afternoon and fired into it, according to Pittsburgh Public Schools.

A male student was transported to a hospital in critical condition, according to school officials.

All other students in the building, according to school officials, were safe.

The school was closed for a while but later reopened.

Officials said the victim’s parents and other students had been notified.

No arrests were made right away.

Police said they were looking for witnesses and reviewing surveillance footage.

Inside a Harrisburg bar, a killer tapped a man on the shoulder before shooting him in the back.

Instead of weight training, a football coach in Pennsylvania instructs his players to shovel snow for their neighbors.