In a “slow-motion insurgency,” Republicans aligned with Trump try to take control of election systems.

In a “slow-motion insurgency,” Republicans aligned with Trump work to take control of election systems.

The Associated Press’s NICHOLAS RICCARDI

In the weeks leading up to the deadly insurgency at the United States Capitol on Jan.

On January 6, a small group of Americans — well-known politicians and obscure local bureaucrats — stood up to stop then-President Donald Trump’s unprecedented attempt to overturn a free and fair election.

In the year since, Trump’s supporters have worked to clear the way for the next election.

Republicans are seizing control of the once-underappreciated electoral machinery in battleground states and beyond.

While the effort is unfinished and uneven, outside democracy experts and Democrats are raising alarms, claiming that the US is witnessing a “slow-motion insurgency” with a better chance of success than Trump’s failed power grab last year.

They cite a growing body of evidence, including the fact that several candidates who deny Trump’s loss are running for positions that could influence the next president’s election in 2024.

The Republican Party in Michigan is restocking members of obscure local boards that could block election approval.

The GOP-controlled legislatures in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania are supporting open-ended “reviews” of the 2020 election, modeled after an erroneous look-back in Arizona.

For years to come, these efforts are likely to fuel disinformation and anger about the 2020 election results.

All of this comes as Trump’s Republican Party has become more united behind him, with the denial of the 2020 election results serving as a litmus test for his support.

Trump lauded the January meeting.

6 rioters have taken to the streets and backed primaries aimed at removing lawmakers who have voted against him.

Sixteen Republican governors have signed legislation that makes voting more difficult.

Two-thirds of Republicans believe Democrat Joe Biden was not legitimately elected president, according to an Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll.

As a result, experts say, another bogus election challenge is becoming more likely, not less.

“It’s not clear that the Republican Party is willing to accept defeat any longer,” says Steven Levitsky, a Harvard political scientist and co-author of “How Democracies Die.”

Since its inception, both parties have tampered with and manipulated American democracy.

Hundreds of millions of Americans —…

