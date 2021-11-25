In a small plane crash in Pennsylvania, one person was killed and another was injured.

(AP) — One person was killed and another was injured when a small plane crashed near a landfill in western Pennsylvania.

Around 5:45 p.m., the single-engine Cessna 210 went down.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane crashed in a wooded area near the Grove City airport in Mercer County on Wednesday.

Authorities have not stated whether the plane had taken off or was attempting to land when it crashed.

The FAA and state police are still looking into the cause of the crash.

The identities of the two passengers on board have not been revealed.

Authorities said the injured person was being treated at a hospital for burns and other injuries, but no further details on their condition were provided.

