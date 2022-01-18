In a small town, Bill Gates is betting big on nuclear power.

In a small town, Bill Gates places a large bet on nuclear power.

The Associated Press’s BRADY McCOMBS and MEAD GRUVER

KEMMERER, Wyo. (AP) — A company founded by the man who revolutionized personal computing is launching an ambitious project to combat climate change in this sleepy Wyoming town that has relied on coal for over a century: a nationwide reboot of nuclear energy technology.

Until recently, Kemmerer was only known for JC Penney’s first store and some 55-million-year-old fish fossils found in nearby quarries.

Then, in November, TerraPower, a Bill Gates-founded company, announced that Kemmerer would be the site of a nontraditional, sodium-cooled nuclear reactor that would employ workers from a nearby coal-fired power plant that was set to close soon.

The demonstration project comes as many states in the United States see nuclear as a way to bridge the gap between coal, oil, and natural gas as a means of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Because Rocky Mountain Power’s Naughton power plant is set to close in 2025, many residents in Kemmerer, with a population of 2,700, see the TerraPower project as a much-needed economic boost.

About 230 people work at the plant, and nearly 300 people work at a mine that exclusively supplies coal to the plant and is in danger of closing if it can’t find another customer.

“Kemmerer needs something or it’ll turn into a dust bowl,” Ken Spears, a 69-year-old retired coal miner whose family has relied on the mine and power plant for generations, said.

Spears was one of a group of men who met recently at Grumpies, a downtown bar near a park with a statue of James Cash Penney and his first store.

They were shooting pool near an antique piano and signs that read “Let’s go Brandon” and “Trump 2020 No More Bull…”

Kemmerer is a charming town with old-fashioned storefronts and rolling hills that is off the beaten path except for a few tourists passing through on their way to Grand Teton and Yellowstone national parks.

Residents are proud of their coal heritage, quiet lifestyle, and proximity to open lands where they can fish, hunt, and hike.

In the winter, a frozen river runs through town, close to a railroad track…

