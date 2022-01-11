In a speech on voting rights, Joe Biden repeatedly refers to Kamala Harris as “PRESIDENT Harris” and coughs.

On Tuesday, Biden paid homage to civil rights struggles by paying a visit to Atlanta’s historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, where Martin Luther King Jr once preached.

“President Harris and I stood on the US Capitol last week,” Biden was overheard saying.

