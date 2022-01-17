In a speech, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin claims that the US economy has “never worked fairly for any American of color.”

ATLANTA — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a speech on Martin Luther King Day that the US economy “has never worked fairly for Black Americans — or, really, for any American of color.”

The annual Martin Luther King Jr. service at Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church, whose senior pastor, US Sen.

Raphael Warnock was the guest of Georgia Governor Nathan Deal.

Other politicians, such as Brian Kemp.

Monday would have been the Rev.’s 93rd birthday.

Martin Luther King Jr., who was 39 years old at the time of his assassination in Memphis, Tennessee, while assisting sanitation workers in their strike for better pay and workplace safety.

King, who gave his famous “I Have a Dream” speech while leading the 1963 March on Washington and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964, is still one of the world’s most well-known figures.

Racial equality, he believed, was inextricably linked to poverty reduction and the end of war.

His commitment to nonviolent protest continues to influence civil rights and social change activists.

In remarks she recorded for delivery at the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s funeral, Yellen alluded to King’s famous speech.

In Washington, Al Sharpton spoke at the National Action Network breakfast, mentioning the financial metaphor he used to describe the founding fathers’ promises of equality.

“America has defaulted on this promissory note insofar as her citizens of color are concerned,” King said on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.

But we’re not going to believe the bank of justice is insolvent!”

“It’s powerful rhetoric, but I also believe Dr.

It wasn’t just a metaphor for King.

He understood that economic injustice was entwined with the larger injustice he was fighting.

“Our economy has never worked fairly for Black Americans – or, really, for any American of color – from Reconstruction to Jim Crow to the present day,” Yellen said.

She claimed that President Joe Biden’s administration has worked hard to make sure that no economic institution fails to serve people of color.

The American Rescue Plan was designed with equity in mind, so that people of color would benefit.

Latest News from Infosurhoy