In a stark and rare joint warning amid World War 3 fears, the United Kingdom, Russia, the United States, China, and France admit that “no one can win nuclear war.”

In a stark and rare joint warning amid World War 3 fears, the UK, Russia, the US, China, and France admit that “no one can win nuclear war.”

In a stark and rare joint warning, the United Kingdom, Russia, the United States, China, and France admitted that “no one can win a nuclear war.”

To avoid a catastrophic nuclear Armageddon, the superpowers put their differences aside and pledged to halt the spread of nuclear weapons.

Despite rising tensions around the world, the five permanent members of the UN Security Council issued an explosive statement that allayed fears of a deadly fallout.

“We affirm that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought,” the Kremlin said in a statement released Monday.

“Because the use of nuclear weapons would have far-reaching consequences, we affirm that nuclear weapons should be used for defensive purposes, to deter aggression, and to prevent war for as long as they exist.”

The White House statement went on to discuss the countries’ shared goal of creating a secure environment in the English-language version.

It also emphasized the importance of dealing with nuclear threats as well as maintaining and adhering to non-proliferation, disarmament, and arms control agreements.

“We each intend to maintain and strengthen our national measures to prevent the unintentional or unauthorized use of nuclear weapons,” the statement continued.

“We reaffirm our commitment to working with all states to create a more conducive security environment for disarmament progress, with the ultimate goal of a world free of nuclear weapons and secure for all.”

France, too, issued a statement, emphasizing the importance of joint efforts to control and disarm nuclear weapons.

It was stated that bilateral and multilateral approaches to nuclear arms control would be maintained.

The announcement comes after the United Nations postponed a crucial meeting on nuclear weapons due to an increase in coronavirus cases.

Diplomats were scheduled to review the 1970 Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, which aimed to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons.

All countries were given permission to keep their nuclear weapons stockpiles as long as they continued to work toward their eventual elimination.

With 6,375 nuclear weapons, Russia leads the board, while the United States is close behind with 5,800.

The two rivals are spending billions of dollars on cutting-edge weapons systems, raising fears that their feuds will escalate into nuclear war.

The five countries, on the other hand, have vowed to stick to their earlier commitments to work toward a world free of nuclear weapons.

The world’s powers stated that they want to “avoid an arms race that benefits no one while endangering all.”

The release of the statement came at a time when international relations are becoming more strained.

In the midst of a crisis, the United Kingdom and the United States have rallied behind Ukraine and promised to back them up if Russia invades.

Latest News from Infosurhoy.