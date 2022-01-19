In a surprise attack inside a Harrisburg bar, a man’minding his own business’ was killed.

In a surprise attack inside a Harrisburg bar, a man who was’minding his own business’ was killed.

Xavier “Junior” King, 32, had found his way after a difficult childhood and a few wrong turns, according to friends.

He worked for PPL and was studying for his commercial driver’s license with the intention of one day running his own trucking company.

Tamika Wesley, his cousin, said, “He was on the right path.”

He went out Sunday to a sports bar to watch some National Football League playoff games, then stopped at The Café near 23rd and Derry streets just before 8:30 p.m. to change his life.

On January 22, Xavier King, 32, was fatally shot inside The Cafe, 2312 Derry Street.

Someone fired a shot at him once he was inside.

Steve Zawisky, Chief Deputy District Attorney, called it an “assassination.”

According to District Attorney Fran Chardo, King was minding his own business and doing nothing when he was shot in front of other patrons.

As the investigation into the year’s first homicide continues, police have released few details about the shooting.

According to two men at the club on Tuesday morning, the bar will be closed until next week.

On Tuesday night, friends and family members held a balloon release and candle memorial in King’s honor.

Hundreds of people arrived in the parking lot of the bar, carrying balloons shaped like hearts, stars, the letters “JR,” and even a bottle of champagne.

The group cheered and watched the balloons float away after a quick prayer that had everyone huddled together.

Outside the bar, candles were used to make a small memorial.

The group spent the next hour exchanging hugs, stories, laughter, and tears as they remembered the friend they had lost.

The reminiscing continued despite the freezing temperatures.

Charesse Dade, a long-time friend of King’s, said it was still sinking in that he was gone.

Dade said, “It’s still shocking to me.”

She, on the other hand, pointed to the people who had gathered for the vigil, saying that it demonstrated how much love he had for others and that they had for him.

“He adored children, he adored himself, and he adored life.”

It’s for him, so see everyone out here.

“It’s a party,” Dade said.

Other acquaintances…

