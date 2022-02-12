In a surprising move, the FDA has put a stop to COVID shots for children under the age of five.

The FDA has put a stop to COVID shots for children under the age of five, in a surprising move.

Associated Press writers LAURAN NEERGAARD and MATTHEW PERRONE

WASHINGTON (AP) — COVID-19 vaccinations for children under the age of five were put on hold for another month on Friday after US regulators abruptly halted their efforts to expedite review of the vaccines that Pfizer is testing for children.

Concerned about the omicron variant’s impact on children, the FDA took the unusual step of urging Pfizer to apply for approval of the extra-low dose vaccine before it was clear whether tots would need two or three shots.

Vaccinations could have started in a matter of weeks if the agency’s plan had been implemented.

However, the FDA reversed course on Friday, stating that it had become clear that more data on the effectiveness of a third shot in children under the age of two was needed.

Pfizer said in a statement that the results would be available in early April.

Dr. Thomas Frieden, the director of the FDA’s Division of Vaccines,

Peter Marks expressed his hope that parents would understand that the FDA’s decision was based on a thorough scientific review of the evidence Pfizer had presented thus far.

According to Marks, this information “made us realize that we needed to see data from a third dose from the ongoing trial in order to make a determination.”

“Because we’re also parents, we take our responsibility to review these vaccines very seriously.”

The nation’s 18 million children under the age of five are the only ones who have not yet been vaccinated.

Vaccine experts were concerned about the sudden rush to assess Pfizer’s vaccine, and now wonder what parents will think of the back-and-forth.

“I believe they made the right decision by being cautious and waiting for the third-dose data,” Dr.

Georgetown University’s Jesse Goodman, a former FDA vaccine chief.

“It was great to hear that there might be some promising data from two doses,” he continued, “but it came out as ‘Hey everybody, you can expect a vaccine in a few weeks.”

“I believe that people are becoming increasingly confused by this messaging.”

This isn’t the first time something has gone wrong.

Pfizer had hoped to know if the extra-low doses were effective for children under the age of five by late December, but was disappointed when the results were delayed.

Two shots were found to be safe and effective in preliminary research

