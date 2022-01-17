In a Susquehanna River crash, police shot a man who was threatening his wife and child.

In a Susquehanna River crash, cops shot at a man who was threatening his wife and child.

When crews arrived at the Dock Street Dam early Sunday morning to investigate a vehicle that had sunk partially into the Susquehanna River, they discovered a man threatening his wife from atop the partially submerged vehicle.

The calls started around 3:30 a.m., according to District Attorney Fran Chardo.

For the car in the river just below the dam on Sunday.

Miquel Maldonado Jr., 36, and his wife exited through the sunroof, and their 2-year-old daughter exited partially through the same opening, according to Chardo.

According to Chardo, police responded to the crash because Maldonado was making threats.

“An attempt was made to resolve it without using lethal force,” Chardo said.

According to Chardo, Maldonado started yelling “shoot me” before threatening his wife with the knife, prompting the police to fire.

According to Chardo, Maldonado fell into the river and has yet to be found.

Although it is unclear whether he was hit by gunfire, Chardo believes he was.

The cause of the car going into the river has yet to be determined by police.

Maldonado was not found after a helicopter search of the river later Sunday.

The woman and her child were taken to Hershey Medical Center, according to Chardo.

According to Chardo, the woman had cuts and bruises consistent with “blunt force-type injuries.”

When Harrisburg Fire Chief Brian Enterline’s crews arrived, the car had been submerged long enough that they had to get wet before they were able to get on top of it.

According to him, the freezing conditions posed a number of difficulties for both the rescue and the search.

The river is ice-covered, but it is unusually high for the time of year, with a strong current beneath it, according to Enterline.

They were able to get a tower truck on a concrete walkway right along the river and drop the truck’s ladder down to the couple because the vehicle was close enough to shore, according to Enterline.

He described it as “basically rescuing them from a burning building.”

According to Enterline, their original plan was…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.