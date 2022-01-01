Biden warns Putin of “severe sanctions” during a phone call.

Biden warns Putin about “severe sanctions” during a phone call.

Trump will speak with his Ukrainian counterpart after his phone call with Putin.

If Russia continues its aggression against Ukraine, US Vice President Joe Biden has warned Russian President Vladimir Putin that “severe sanctions” will be imposed.

“I told President Putin that we will impose severe sanctions and that we will expand our presence in Europe, working with NATO allies,” Biden said to reporters in Wilmington, Delaware.

During their phone call on Thursday, Biden was asked if he got the impression that Putin wouldn’t invade Ukraine, and he said Putin agreed to three US-Russian conferences in Europe next month.

“He voiced some of his concerns about NATO, the United States, and Europe, and we voiced ours,” Biden said.

According to a White House statement, Biden urged Putin to de-escalate tensions with Ukraine and “made clear” that “if Russia continues to invade Ukraine, the United States, its allies, and partners will respond decisively.”

Biden will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “to reaffirm US support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, discuss Russia’s military buildup on Ukraine’s borders, and review preparations for upcoming diplomatic engagements to help de-escalate the situation in the region,” according to a White House official.

Russia has massed tens of thousands of troops near Ukraine’s border.

As a result of the move, NATO allies are concerned that Moscow is planning another military offensive against its former Soviet neighbor.

The US and its European allies accuse Russia of attempting to destabilize Ukraine by arming separatist forces in the country’s eastern regions.

The two leaders spoke on the phone for the first time in December.

