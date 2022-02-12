In a terrifying blaze at William Fox Elementary School in Richmond, Virginia, huge smoke clouds can be seen rising from the building.
A massive plume of smoke can be seen rising from Richmond, Virginia’s William Fox Elementary School.
According to WTVR, the roof of the school caught fire at 10:30 p.m.
It’s still unclear what caused the fire.
The 2300 block of Hanover Avenue in Richmond is where Fox Elementary is located.
It’s a 110-year-old institution.
The investigation is still underway.
More to come…
Keep an eye on Sun Online for the most recent updates on this story.
The-sun.com is your one-stop shop for the latest celebrity news, sports news, true-life stories, stunning photos, and must-see video.
Follow us on Twitter at @TheUSSun or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.