In a terrifying Christmas Eve accident in Kissimmee, two people were killed and three others were injured when a car slammed into the Golden Link Hotel.

In a Christmas Eve horror, a car smashes into the Golden Link Hotel in Kissimmee, killing two people and injuring three others.

A car crashed into a Florida hotel early on Christmas Eve morning, killing two people and injuring three others.

A 2017 Kia carrying five people collided with the side of the Golden Link Hotel on Vineland Road in Osceola County at around 4.40 a.m. this morning in Kissimmee.

The Kia’s driver, a 32-year-old man, was driving southbound on Vineland when the vehicle abruptly crossed into the oncoming lane before colliding with the building on its left side, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The Kia collided with two metal poles before crashing into a parking lot support column.

At the scene, two women, ages 31 and 18, were pronounced dead.

The driver and the two injured passengers were treated at Osceola Regional Medical Center.

Their current condition and the extent of their injuries are unknown.

The Florida Highway Patrol has been contacted by The Sun for more information.

This isn’t the first time a car has crashed into the hotel, according to employee Tim Wrobble.

Three people were killed in a similar crash in the early 2000s, Wrobble told WFTV.

A car crashed into the hotel’s pool a few years ago, injuring a number of people, he said.

