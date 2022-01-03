In a terrifying helicopter rescue, a child and his mother are rescued from a cliff edge after falling onto rocks.

In a terrifying helicopter rescue, a child and his mother are saved from a cliff edge after falling onto rocks.

A mother and her child are rescued from dangerous rocks off the coast of Wales in this shocking video.

While out with her two children, the unnamed mother fell and hit her head.

On Sunday, she slipped and fell on the jagged rocks of the Gower Peninsula in Swansea Bay, injuring herself.

The mother and one of the children are airlifted to safety above the crashing waves, as captured on camera.

After the mother’s other child heroically ran off to raise the alarm, emergency services arrived.

“On arrival, one adult and two children were making their way between Rotherslade and Langland over the rocks,” said a Coastguard spokesperson.

“The female adult had fallen and suffered a head injury, preventing her from continuing her journey.”

“One child had returned safely to the beach to seek assistance, while the other remained with the casualty.”

The pair were winched by helicopter before being taken to the hospital for treatment on Sunday afternoon, according to the spokesperson.

“We wish the victim a speedy recovery,” they added.

“At 4pm, our volunteer crews of both lifeboats were called to assist three casualties on the rocks between Langland and Rotherslade,” the Mumbles RNLI said.

“The UK Coastguard was dispatched to Milford Haven to assist two children and one adult who had suffered a head injury and were cut off by the tide.

“Both boats, as well as Coastguard Helicopter 187 and the Mumbles Coastguard Cliff Rescue team, proceeded at the highest possible speed.”

“All casualties were winched to safety by the helicopter following an assessment from a UK Coastguard helicopter paramedic, while safety cover was provided by both boats and the Mumbles Cliff rescue team.”

“Both boats arrived at the dock.”