In a terrifying Hogmanay attack, a Glasgow nursery teacher’s car was firebombed.

After the red Audi was set ablaze on the residential Tollcross street at 12.05 a.m. on December 31, the mother-of-two says she is now too afraid to return home.

From her bedroom window, the young mother witnessed her red Audi engulfed in flames, which she described as terrifying.

The drama unfolded while Ashlee McKinlay was enjoying a night in with friends at her Tollcross home, according to the Daily Record.

“I was so scared, I couldn’t believe what I was seeing,” the 30-year-old said.

“I’m not sure why anyone would do this.”

Ashlee, who has two children aged eight and three, is at a loss for words and has no idea why her car was targeted at 12:05 a.m. on Hogmanay.

“All of my neighbors came out of their flats to assist,” she continued.

The entire room was stunned.

“It’s been a lot to handle.”

I’m a single mom, and something like this would never occur to me right outside my front door.

“Fortunately, my children were not present at the time.

“I’m a quiet, private person.

I’m a loner.

I’m not sure why this has occurred.

“I’m fortunate in that I have wonderful friends and supporters.”

Fearful of what had happened, Ashlee packed her belongings and stayed with a friend after the cops had left.

The mother claims she is too afraid to return to the flats.

“It doesn’t feel safe now,” she continued.

“At the start of the new year, I was left without a car.”

“It took me years to reorganize my home and get back on my feet on my own.”

“It feels like my life has been turned upside down, and I’m back to square one.”

The incident is being investigated by police, who have asked anyone with information to contact them as soon as possible.

“We were made aware of a car on fire in Glasgow around 12.05am on Friday, 31 December,” a police spokesperson said.

“The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service put out the fire, and no one was hurt.”

“The incident is being investigated as if it was planned.”

If you have any information, call the police at 101 or Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.