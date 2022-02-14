In a terrifying initiation ritual, the world’s most brutal cartel force recruits to EAT rivals’ hearts right out of their chest.

In a chilling initiation ceremony, one of the world’s most brutal drug cartels allegedly forces recruits to eat rivals’ hearts straight from their chest.

Last month, a member of the notorious Mexican drug gang in Zacatecas state posted sickening footage of one of its members eating a rival’s heart straight from his mangled chest.

A member of the notorious Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) is seen crouched over the body of a rival gangster from the Sinaloa Cartel in the recording, which is too shocking to publish.

While another member hacks away at a second corpse in the background, the vile thug starts biting large chunks out of the man’s heart before pretending to offer it to the lifeless body to taste.

The dead victim’s arms were bound and his chest appeared to have been ripped open.

Dr. Robert J Bunker, a security analyst and expert on Mexican cartels, told The Daily Beast that the brutal initiation ceremony was intended to scare Sinaloa gang members – the cartel once led by drug lord El Chapo.

“Given the video’s warning to other Mayo Zambada gunmen, it was clearly created for PSYOPS purposes by the CJNG unit involved in the incident, who then uploaded it to social media,” Bunker said.

As part of the cartel’s “terror school,” which began in 2015, new members were forced to eat the raw human hearts of rival gangsters.

The heinous practice was allegedly used to find moles and test new recruits’ loyalty, but it was not widely practiced.

“The ritual ranged from dismembering people they intended to kill to sometimes serving up the heart,” Alfredo Castillo, a federal security commissioner for the Mexican state of Michoacan, said in 2015.

CJNG recruits undergo a rigorous combat training program that includes learning how to use weapons and setting up secret locations throughout Zacatecas.

Recruits are forced to eat human flesh and taught how to sever fingers and toes within three to four months, the cartel’s preferred torture technique for interrogating rival gangs.

“They get a choice of one of those pieces to eat in front of the boss,” a former CJNG member told the Daily Beast.

“If you react or vomit, you’ll be beaten.”

They wouldn’t let you leave if you didn’t want to [eat human flesh], they had you there.”

To desensitize recruits, they are also forced to sleep next to the dead at night, and anyone caught breaking the rules faces being brutally murdered.

One of the CJNG’s…

