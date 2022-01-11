In a terrifying moment, a lorry driver looking at X-rated dating sites ploughs into cars, killing three people in a fiery collision.

In a terrifying moment, a lorry driver who was looking at X-rated dating sites ploughed into cars, killing three people in a fireball crash.

Ion Nica Onut, 41, had been looking for ‘casual sexual partners’ for FORTY MINUTES before colliding with a Vauxhall and a Toyota on the A1 in Co. Dublin.

A court heard the case today in Durham.

Investigators discovered he was “constantly” using his phone while driving to access sites like “Sh*g Today” and “Mystic Match.”

On July 15, Paul Mullen, 51, and couple Elaine Sullivan, 59, and David Daglish, 57, were killed instantly when their vehicles were incinerated by a fireball.

The main route was congested, with half-hour delays and a 50mph speed limit in place, according to Durham Crown Court.

Another motorist became concerned about Onut’s driving after seeing his lorry swerving onto the hard shoulder and then back into the carriageway, according to prosecutor Nicholas Dry.

He slammed into traffic and killed his victims seconds later.

The truck “careered out of control, destroying everything in its path,” according to the judge.

The HGV was pushed 100 meters away from the crash site by the force of the impact.

Cops released shocking footage today showing the vehicle smashing into the central reservation with its bonnet ablaze.

The moment of impact has been omitted from Sun Online’s coverage.

As he was being dragged from the cab, Onut was overheard saying, “I have no chance to stop.”

“Three motorists were tragically found dead at the scene,” Mr Dry said.

“Specialist cops with access to witness accounts and evidence investigated the collision’s cause.

“The defendant’s failure to pay attention to the road ahead was the cause.”

“He seemed completely unconcerned about the snarled traffic.”

According to reports, the lorry was traveling at just under 60 mph when he collided with the stationary Vauxhall.

Onut’s phone had been in “constant use” between 5.39pm and the time of the collision at 6.17pm, as the defendant scrolled through two adult dating sites.

“He did so while driving at a speed that never dropped below 50mph,” Mr Dry said.

Onut, of Galashiels’ Woodstock Avenue, admitted to three counts of causing death by dangerous driving.

Two other women, one of whom was pregnant, were seriously injured as well.

Nothing in his 12-year military career had prepared Junior Sullivan, Ms Sullivan’s son and Mr Daglish’s stepson, for the anguish of losing his parents, he said.

In a moving victim impact statement, he told the court, “There are simply no words or actions that can do justice to the pain and suffering.”

They never had the chance to meet…

