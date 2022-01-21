In a terrifying raid in Bali, a British soldier ‘tied up a couple and forced them to hand over the password to £300,000 in Bitcoin.’

Greg Simpson, 36, was arrested and charged with kidnapping and robbery after an Italian couple was allegedly tied up and held at knifepoint at their villa in November.

During the raid, the disgraced Afghan vet was said to have been part of a gang of four brazen thieves who made off with £300,000 (5.8 billion Indonesian Rupiahs) in Bitcoin.

Simpson moved to the Southeast Asian country, according to a former colleague, after being disciplined by his unit for racist remarks he made during Operation Rescript, the army’s domestic response to the Covid pandemic.

According to the Daily Mail, he claimed the trooper had become “obsessed” with conspiracy theories and far-right politics.

“I expected him to get himself into trouble,” a colleague said, “but being accused of a premeditated robbery is quite a shock.”

Shortly after the robbery on November 11, Indonesian authorities swooped in and arrested Simpson and his alleged right-hand man, Nicola Disanto, 34, but two accomplices remain at large.

The four men dressed in black and covered their faces with scarves and gloves before storming Principe Nerini, 40, and his wife Camilla Guadagnuolo’s Seminyak home, according to Balinese cops.

According to a local report, the couple was awoken at 3 a.m. on November 11 by an explosion and held at knifepoint before having their hands and feet tied.

According to Detik News, the thugs assaulted Mr Narini and threatened to murder his wife.

At a press conference, Police Commissioner Jansen Avitus Panjaitan said the alleged assailants stole six cellphones and forced Mr Narini to hand over his Bitcoin passwords.

“One of the perpetrators, Nicola Disanto, is a former employee of the victim,” the police chief explained.

The thief was desperate to rob because he was angry with the victim.”

Following their release, the couple checked their Bitcoin accounts and discovered that £300,000 had been wired into an account controlled by alleged sidekick Disanto.

After 24 hours, Simpson and Disanto were arrested for robbery, confinement, and threats.

During the arrest, cops seized two knives, a jacket, a pair of trousers, and cash as evidence.

The man could face up to nine years in prison if he is found guilty.

Simpson moved to Bali last year after being disciplined for making racist remarks in London, according to a former colleague.

