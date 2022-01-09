In a ‘terrifying’ robbery attempt, a knifeman threatens a Glasgow petrol station worker.

In a ‘terrifying’ robbery attempt, a knifeman threatens a Glasgow petrol station employee.

At around 7.40 a.m. on Monday, a man entered the petrol station on Cumbernauld Road and threatened a 25-year-old employee with a blade.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.

In what one detective described as a “terrifying experience,” a knifeman threatened a petrol station worker in Glasgow before fleeing empty-handed.

A man entered the petrol station on Cumbernauld Road in the north east of Glasgow at about 7.40 a.m. on Monday and threatened a 25-year-old employee with a blade, according to Police Scotland.

When the worker attempted to take the weapon from the suspect, he received minor injuries, and the suspect fled empty-handed towards Hogganfield Loch.

“Although nothing was taken, this was a terrifying experience for a man who had just arrived at work that morning,” Detective Sergeant Chris Lafferty said.

“We’d like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or noticed anyone acting suspiciously in the area.”

“I’d also encourage anyone with possible dashcam or personal CCTV footage of the area to contact officers.”

A white man with greying stubble was described as the suspect.

He was dressed in a grey beanie, a dark green jacket, black slacks, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0550 from Monday, January 3.