In a terrifying WW3 threat, Russia is’sending ballistic missiles and snipers’ to Ukraine’s border.

Following warnings of a “huge war” in Europe, Russia is said to be deploying ballistic missiles and sniper teams to its border with Ukraine.

Missile launchers have been seen moving west as the tense stand-off between Moscow and the West over Ukraine has reached an “extremely dangerous” stage, according to the Kremlin.

Videos appeared to show Iskander-M launchers being transported to the border by train, while other footage showed sniper teams reportedly near the conflict zone.

Andrij Melnyk, the Ukrainian ambassador to Berlin, has warned that Europe is on the verge of “a massive war, the worst since 1945,” and that Ukraine has a “sacred right to self-defense.”

Mr Melnyk also pleaded with Germany to provide arms to his country to deter Russia from invading.

Meanwhile, 100 Russian servicemen participated in sniper drills at Kadamovsky training ground, about 37 miles from the Ukraine border.

In the Tambov region, special forces practiced using the Arbalet-2 and Malva guided parachute systems.

This comes after live-fire tank training in the Nizhny Novgorod region of Mulino.

These special tactical exercises involved over 300 servicemen.

Near the border, Russian President Vladimir Putin is said to have amassed more than 100,000 troops and heavy military equipment.

Russia, on the other hand, has denied any intention of invading Ukraine, insisting that it has the right to move military equipment and troops on its own soil.

“There’s a critical situation here,” Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

“The critical situation revolves around Russia’s concerns, its national concerns.”

He went on to say that “no one is threatening anyone with military action,” which he called “crazy.”

“However, we will be prepared to take countermeasures.”

It comes as Tobias Ellwood MP, chairman of the House of Commons Defence Committee, warned that an invasion of Ukraine is “inevitable and imminent,” as Kiev blamed Vladimir Putin for a massive cyber attack.

The world’s eyes are on Ukraine, where Putin has amassed nearly 100,000 troops as well as an arsenal of artillery and tanks.

Vlad is rumored to be planning a full-scale invasion in a matter of weeks – or even days – to reclaim territory lost when the Soviet Union fell apart.