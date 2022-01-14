In a throwback photo with Eric, Lara Trump appears unrecognizable as she discusses a 2024 run against Hillary Clinton.

In a throwback photo with Eric, Lara Trump appears unrecognizable as she discusses a run against Hillary Clinton in 2024.

Lara Trump looks nothing like the ultra-polished, glamorous look she wore at events during her father-in-law Donald Trump’s presidency in a throwback photo from 2014.

Lara and her husband Eric’s photo is circulating again as she speculates on the 2024 election, claiming that Americans are “desperate to get Donald Trump back in office.”

“No one in the history of television has gotten worse coverage than Donald Trump, and yet he won the 2016 election,” Lara said on Fox and Friends.

But, she insisted, her father-in-law managed to win the hearts of many people during his term.

“Despite all of that negative coverage, he did incredible things as President of the United States,” Lara said.

Lara, who debunked rumors about her own political campaigns in 2021, speculated on former President Trump’s future candidacies.

Despite rumors that the former First Lady and Secretary of State will run for President again in 2024, Lara said Hillary Clinton was “not a likable candidate.”

“They can see how much better things were in there when he was in there.”

When it comes to Trump vs. Clinton, we all know which way it will go.

“It’ll go Donald Trump’s way.”

Prior to Donald’s keynote speech, the 38-year-old North Carolina native said her own Senate campaign was a “no for now, not a no forever.”

Because her children are still young, the mother-of-two said she made the decision.

“Right now, it’s going to be extremely difficult for me to enter this Senate race,” Lara said.

“I’d love to return and run for office in my home state because I adore it.”

Real News Update, a weekly webcast focused on Trump news, was hosted and produced by Lara Trump.

From 2012 to 2016, the 38-year-old worked as a producer for Inside Edition and attended the French Culinary Institute in New York.

Fox News hired her as a contributor in March 2021.

“I’m so excited to be joining the Fox family,” she said on her first day as an official contributor.

“I’ve felt like an unofficial member of the team for a long time.”

It was kind of a joke, but I’d come there so often over the last five years that the security guards said, ‘Maybe we should just give you a key.'”

She also hosts The Right View with Lara Trump, a digital series and podcast where she invites guests to “discuss the latest happenings in America.”

