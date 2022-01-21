In a tit-for-tat arms race, India and Pakistan sharpen their arsenals.

South Asia’s nuclear neighbors will test-fire 26 state-of-the-art missiles in 2021, making the region the most weaponized in the world.

South Asia’s nuclear neighbors, India and Pakistan, conducted 26 missile tests in 2021, making it a year of intense arms rivalry.

Pakistan tested 10 missiles with nearly identical capabilities in a tit-for-tat response to India’s 16 ballistic and cruise missile tests.

In a month, this equates to two missile tests.

Long-Range Surface-to-Air Missiles (LRSAM) trials for India’s navy have also concluded, according to the Defense Ministry.

India’s Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) and Israel’s Aerospace Industries (IAI) collaborated on the missile system.

In addition, India conducted two flight tests of the Agni P, a new generation nuclear-capable ballistic-canisterized missile with a range capability of 1,000 to 2,000 kilometers.

The country completed its first flight test of the Pralay surface-to-surface missile at the end of the year.

A solid-propellant rocket motor and numerous new technologies power the missile.

It can be launched from a mobile launcher and has a range of 150-500 kilometers. Its guidance system includes a cutting-edge navigation system and integrated avionics.

Pakistan retaliated by demonstrating the Shaheen III and Shaheen 1A surface-to-surface ballistic missiles, which have ranges of 2,750 and 900 kilometers, respectively.

According to data gathered from Pakistan’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) – the media wing of the Pakistan armed forces – Pakistan tested the Babur Cruise Missile IA, which has a range of 450 km, twice this year in response to India’s BrahMos cruise missile.

On July 21, India tested a new generation Akash Missile (Akash-NG), demonstrating the Indian air force’s defense capabilities, while Pakistan launched the surface-to-air LY-80 missile air defense weapon system on April 7.

During the same time period, North Korea conducted only six missile tests, but they made international headlines.

In 2021, the two South Asian neighbors will conduct armament tests in the following order:

India is one of the most populous countries

The month of January.

21: India conducts a Smart Anti-Airfield Weapon (SAAW) trial in captivity and then releases the results.

This is a 125-kilogram smart precision-guided weapon capable of engaging ground enemies’ airfield assets such as radars, bunkers, taxi tracks, runways, and other airfield assets up to a range of 100 kilometers.

In the month of January,

25: The Akash, a new generation surface-to-air missile, is launched for the first time.

