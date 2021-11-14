In a trespassing incident, cops discovered a half-naked coach, feces, and vomit at a New Jersey school.

In a trespassing incident in New Jersey, cops discovered a half-naked coach, feces, and vomit.

According to a police report provided to NJ Advance Media, two police officers discovered Asbury Park High School football coach Nick Famularo half-naked and trespassing on stadium grounds with a woman who was not his girlfriend early Saturday morning.

They also discovered human feces on a rug and vomit on some of the football jerseys in the locker room after the ordeal.

Famularo, 26, will not be coaching the Blue Bishops’ annual Thanksgiving Day game against Neptune, according to school officials.

Chanta Jackson, a spokeswoman for the Asbury Park school district, declined to comment on Famularo’s employment status as of Friday, nor on whether any other employees had been placed on paid leave.

Following the incident, Jackson said Robert Ward would take over for the team’s game against the Neptune Scarlet Fliers.

When police arrived at the school’s stadium on a trespassing report at 2:21 a.m. on Saturday, they discovered an open gate, according to a report provided to NJ Advance Media after an Open Public Records Act request.

According to the report, Famularo was then seen sitting near the locker room’s main entrance.

Famularo “stood up and walked toward (the officers) while holding what appeared to be a jersey covering the lower part of his body,” police said after shining his flashlight at him.

“I observed (Famularo) wearing a shirt and no pants,” one officer said.

Famularo told police he was locked out of his vehicle, according to the report.

Famularo was placed in the back seat of the patrol car because he was half-naked, and officers did not call the fire department to unlock the vehicle because they had returned the registration to Famularo’s girlfriend, according to police.

A woman approached Famularo’s girlfriend from the direction of the stadium, claiming to have the coach’s facility keys, cellphone, jacket, and car keys.

The woman was with him, according to Famularo, according to the report.

According to police, Famularo eventually left the stadium with his girlfriend.

Police discovered “human feces on one of the rugs” after gaining access to the locker room with the help of another football coach who had been called to the stadium.

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.