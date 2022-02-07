In a ‘two-finger salute’ to Vladimir Putin, Britain and the US are planning a massive paratrooper drop and war games near Ukraine’s border.

While Russian strongman Vladimir Putin’s forces besiege Ukraine, the allies are staging their own infantry, tank, artillery, and air drills in Belarus.

Commanders in the United Kingdom and the United States are working on plans to retaliate with one of the largest Nato paratrooper exercises in decades in Poland.

In the midst of World War III fears, UK military chiefs at Permanent Joint HQ in Middlesex are weighing their options as a show of solidarity with Ukrainian forces.

In a “Joint Forceable Entry” exercise, up to 400 crack troops from 2 Para and America’s elite 82nd Airborne would be parachuted into Poland.

More than 120 members of 2 Para’s B Company have already arrived in Estonia for winter warfare exercises with Nato units, including Yorkshire Regiment soldiers.

They are members of the 16 Air Assault Brigade, which is made up primarily of paratroopers, signallers, medics, and engineers and is part of the UK’s high-readiness forces.

It comes as Ben Wallace, the UK’s defence minister, announced that another 350 troops will be sent to Poland to send a “strong signal” of solidarity.

In a two-finger gesture to Kremlin warlords plotting another Ukraine land grab, the dramatic drop into Poland would be followed by two weeks of war games.

According to sources, the Parachute Regiment is “extremely eager” to demonstrate its battle readiness and collaborate with hundreds more US allies.

However, the Ministry of Defence and Number Ten have yet to approve the plan, fearing it will be too aggressive.

“The plan is to jump with the 82nd Airborne, who have already arrived,” a source told the Sun, “but there is concern at senior levels that the exercise will be perceived as aggressive.”

“Depending on how the situation develops on the ground, a decision will be made.”

In September 2020, more than 200 British paras were deployed to Ukraine in a joint exercise with local forces, as well as to Jordan to stage mock battles with ISIS.

To counter the massive Russian troop build-up of 130,000 troops to the south and east, as well as 80,000 pro-Putin fighters in Belarus to the north, the United States has dispatched 3,000 troops to Poland.

Around 100 British troops are currently training Ukrainian troops on how to fire the 2,000 NLAW anti-tank missiles that were sent to deter a Russian offensive.

“Dealing with Russia must be characterised by very clear demonstrations that any aggression will be met with resistance,” defence analyst Paul Beaver told The Sun.

“It certainly is…

