In a very revealing catwalk show for body art concept ‘The Black Tape Project,’ models wear nothing but black sticky tape.

MODELS strutted down the catwalk wearing nothing but black sticky tape in a risqué and revealing fashion show.

Black Tape Project’s duct-tape bikinis were on display at The Ziegfeld Ballroom during New York Fashion Week on Sunday.

The event this year began on February 11 and will end on February 16.

The models appeared to have ditched their glitzy bikinis in favor of intricate duct tape designs.

As designers applied the sticky product to their bodies, they proudly posed for the cameras.

The models proudly flaunted the look while attempting to cover everything, but some designs sent hearts racing.

The body art enthralled the audience, who applauded wildly and snapped photos of the models with their phones.

“Ummmm I just walked my first nyfw for black tape project,” a model identified only as Abril, tweeted.

“It’s such an honor to be able to show off my body, which I adore for this type of art.”

Joel Alvarez, a Miami-based first-generation Cuban-American, founded the Black Tape Project.

He recalled a model on a shoot asking him to begin taping her on his website.

“The design was so incomplete and extremely tight,” Alvarez explained.

She had the appearance of the Michelin Man, who had been defeated by rubber bands in a fight.

“I kept going because I kept seeing lines, and I discovered a way to complement the body by adding lines and creating negative spaces that drew people in.”

Before finding a box hidden in his grandfather’s closet containing over (dollar)26,000 in a cigar box, Alvarez was living out of his car.

He used the money to pay off debts and “turn his life around,” before spending his last (dollar)1500 on a Canon Rebel XTI camera and embarking on a photography career.

He collaborated with models from MySpace and Model Mayhem, and his work has appeared in magazines like Maxim and Playboy.

Alvarez wants people all over the world to “try out the new genre of body art.”

Send us an email at [email protected] or call us at 212 416 4552.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.