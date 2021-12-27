In a video linked to the Christmas Day breach at Windsor Castle, a man threatens to kill Queen Elizabeth.

LONDON (AP) — British police said Monday they were looking into a video linked to a man arrested with a crossbow on Christmas Day at Windsor Castle.

The Sun newspaper obtained video of a masked person in a dark hoodie holding a crossbow and addressing the camera with a distorted voice, saying they wanted to “assassinate” Queen Elizabeth II.

The video was sent from the suspect’s Snapchat account shortly before he was arrested, according to The Sun.

After a security breach on Christmas morning, police said they arrested a 19-year-old man within the grounds of Windsor Castle.

After searching the man, officers discovered a crossbow.

The man was suspected of breaking into a secure location and possessing an offensive weapon, but he did not enter any buildings, according to authorities.

The suspect, who has not been identified, is being held under the Mental Health Act and is “in the care of medical professionals,” according to police.

The contents of the video are being evaluated by detectives, according to police.

A spokeswoman for Buckingham Palace declined to comment.

The queen, who is 95 years old, spent the holidays in Windsor, west of London, rather than at Sandringham, the royal estate in eastern England, where she usually spends the holidays with her family.

