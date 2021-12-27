In a video sent to friends minutes before cops arrested the man, a masked man brandishing a crossbow threatens to kill Queen.

In a chilling video, a MASKED man with a crossbow threatens to “assassinate the Queen.”

On Christmas Day, armed police detained a 19-year-old man at Windsor Castle.

Under the Mental Health Act, suspect Jaswant Singh Chail was sectioned.

Chail, 19, sent the video to his friends on Snapchat 24 minutes before armed officers pounced on him on Christmas Day morning.

Within the castle grounds, he was 500 meters from the Queen’s private quarters.

After scaling a spiked fence with a rope ladder, Chail, also known as Jas, was apprehended while allegedly armed with a crossbow.

The figure in the video clip wears a hoodie and wields a gleaming black weapon while speaking to the camera in a distorted voice.

He’s wearing a sinister white mask that appears to be inspired by Star Wars, and his message contains references to the mythology of the film franchise.

“I’m sorry,” he says.

I apologise for everything I’ve done and will do in the future.

I’m going to try to kill Elizabeth, Queen of the Royal Family.

“This is retaliation for the victims of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.”

“It’s also retaliation for those who have been murdered, humiliated, or discriminated against because of their race.”

“I’m a Sith, an Indian Sikh.”

Darth Jones, my name is Jaswant Singh Chail.

The Sith, who worship the dark side of “the Force,” are the enemies of the Jedi Knights in Star Wars.

And “Darth Jones” could be a reference to James Earl Jones, the original trilogy’s Darth Vader voice actor.

The Jallianwala Bagh Massacre, also known as the Amritsar Massacre, occurred in India in 1919, when British colonial troops shot and killed 379 protesters while injuring over 1,200 others.

A framed picture of obscure Star Wars bad guy Darth Malgus was on a wall behind the masked man, and police confirmed they were examining the video.

The suspect went on to say that he didn’t think he’d make it out of the Queen’s attack alive.

“I’m sorry to all of those who I have wronged or lied to,” the teen wrote in a Snapchat message alongside the video.

“If you’ve received this, it means my death is approaching.”

Please forward this to anyone who might be interested, and if possible, get it to the news.”

On Christmas Day, at 8.06 a.m., a pre-recorded video was posted.

After triggering alarms and being seen on CCTV, armed police apprehended the 19-year-old intruder at 8.30 a.m.

