In a war of attrition against Ukraine and Western Europe, Vladimir Putin may play the long game.

Many experts believe that Vladimir Putin will not invade Ukraine, but will instead use the threat of an attack as part of his attrition campaign against the former Soviet republic – and Western Europe.

The size of Russia’s military buildup near Ukraine’s borders is such that if there is no invasion, Putin will most likely have to withdraw some troops within the next few weeks.

However, Russia will maintain a significant military presence.

And it appears that Russian troops will remain in Belarus, which is now effectively a Soviet satellite state, just to the north.

According to Andrei Sushentsov, an international relations expert at MGIMO University (Moscow State Institute of International Relations), “I expect we’ll have this crisis with us, in various forms, for at least the rest of 2022.”

According to the New York Times, the current standoff is just the beginning of a long-term Russian effort to compel the West to agree to a new security arrangement for Eastern Europe.

Even if current tensions ease slightly, Putin is unlikely to be satisfied until Kyiv’s pro-Western government is deposed – or replaced by a Kremlin-friendly regime.

Putin’s demands are so extravagant – especially in terms of Nato’s relationship with other western democracies like Sweden, Finland, and Poland – that he knows they will never be met, and that he will have a phony excuse to continue hostilities in some form.

Meanwhile, pro-Russian separatists will continue to threaten cyberattacks and disruption.

The Ukrainian Interior Ministry announced on Monday that it had foiled a plan to stage riots in Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities.

It was claimed that even without an invasion, Putin hoped to achieve his goal of destroying Ukraine through internal destabilization.

“Regrettably, we have many agents of influence of the Russian Federation here, who are behind the plans to destabilize our country from within,” Oleksiy Danilov, the secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, said, referring to a pro-Russian party with a sizable presence in the country’s parliament.

